Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Connie "Tootie" Michalski

Michalski, Connie "Tootie" (Nee Felden) Passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, age 67 years. Loving wife of Tom Michalski. Loving mom of Sarah and Adam Michalski. Sister of Sharon(Greg) Smith. Sister-in-law of Patricia (Mark Johnson) Michals, Sue Michalski, Debbie(Patrick) Connors, and the late Michael(Susan) Michalski. Aunt of Carrie(Jon), Jason(Abbey), Stacey(Mark), Chris(Andy), Rob(Samantha), and John. Great aunt of Nicole, Jessica, Carter, Amelia, Casey, Cooper, Matthew, and Caitlin. Also survived by other relatives and friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday May 22nd from 11-12PM at the Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 12PM. Connie enjoyed camping with her friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
