Cieklinski, Conrad Sr. Born to Eternal Life April 16, 2019, age 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Lindemoen). Cherished father of Michelle Becker, Conrad "Kurt" Cieklinski Jr., and Lance (Katie) Cieklinski. Loving grandfather of Chloe, Ben, Annalise, Michael, Matthew, and Daniel. Dear brother of Frank (Marcella) Cieklinski and the late Marcellene (Harold) Zola. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and Friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Tues. April 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. Niemann / Suminski LifeStory Funeral Homes 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019