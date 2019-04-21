Services
Niemann/Suminski Funeral Home
2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-5156
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Niemann/Suminski Funeral Home
2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrad Cieklinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conrad Cieklinski Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Conrad Cieklinski Sr. Notice
Cieklinski, Conrad Sr. Born to Eternal Life April 16, 2019, age 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Lindemoen). Cherished father of Michelle Becker, Conrad "Kurt" Cieklinski Jr., and Lance (Katie) Cieklinski. Loving grandfather of Chloe, Ben, Annalise, Michael, Matthew, and Daniel. Dear brother of Frank (Marcella) Cieklinski and the late Marcellene (Harold) Zola. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and Friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Tues. April 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. Niemann / Suminski LifeStory Funeral Homes 2486 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-744-5156 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now