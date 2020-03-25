|
|
Conrad "Connie" J. Frank
Entered into the fullness of eternal life on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the age of 77. Resident of Glendale, formerly of Whitefish Bay. Joined his beloved mother, the late Germaine "Nellie" (nee Rammer) Frank, and father, Conrad B. Frank. Dear brother of Richard A. (Myrtle Lee "Myrt") Frank; uncle of Richard (Melissa) Frank, Timothy Frank, and Shawn Frank. Further survived by great-nephews and nieces, other relatives and many good friends.
Connie always gave life his best! Never having a driver's license, he treated his bike as his most prized possession. Connie rode daily from one stop to the next, making many friends (and drinking LOTS of coffee) along the way. He always accepted life for what it was. Upon moving into Laurel Oaks in Glendale, he soon befriended all the folks at David Hobbs Honda, who became his second family. Connie will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Laurel Oaks Retirement Home and the staff of Vitas Healthcare.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Connie will be buried privately at Holy Cross Cemetery. A mass and reception will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church at a future date. Memorials in Connie's name may be made to Holy Family Parish, 4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020