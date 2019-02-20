|
Szyszka, Conrad J. Passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the age of 75 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Survived by the love of his life of 53 years Rita (Nee Bednarski). Dearest father of Steven, David (Tiffinie) and Angela Szyszka. Grandfather of Cameron. Dear uncle of John Maciag. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Alice Szyszka and sister Sr. Raynalda, SSND. Conrad was a graduate of Marquette University with a computer science degree. He was employed by Taylor Dynamometer and Artos Engineering. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 23, at 1 PM at St. Mary's Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., with visitation at the Church from 11:30 AM until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019