Hauler, Conrad J.F. Passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 80. Devoted husband of 59 years to Sharon (nee Meredith). Loving father of Steven (Nancy) Hauler. Treasured grandfather of Alex and Evan Hauler. Caring brother of Dorothy (Richard) Kryszewski and Rose Marie (the late Ralph) Seittmann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He will be missed by his group of high school friends known as "The Breakfast Club". Conrad was known as humble man who lived life with a gentle strength. Conrad retired from Oil Gear after 43 years of service. He was a member of the West Allis Police Auxiliary for 25 years. Conrad was an avid outdoorsman who loved to motorcycle, scuba dive and spend as much time as possible at his cottage and experience the woods and the water. Visitation WEDNESDAY, May 8, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private interment at Arlington Park Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Liver Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2019