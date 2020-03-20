|
|
Constance "Connie" A. Garven (nee Fretschel)
New Berlin - Passed away peacefully March 18, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loving mom of Tom "Clarence", Diane (Rich) Metzger, Don, Michael (Sara), Steve (Mary), Dennis, Chrisy (Randy) Miller and Joanne (Chris) Holentunder. Dear grandma of Kristy, Scott, Jamie Metzger, Nicole (Tommy) Graham, Danielle (Andy) Hartley, Deana (Sean) Loendorf, Mikey, Ryan (Sarah), Monica ( Dan) Kroeger, Luke, Jenna, Jake Miller, Justin (Elise) Holentunder and Tyler Holentunder. Sister of Tommy (Sandy) Fretschel and Irene Karas. Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Connie was an usher at St. Matthias Catholic Church, volunteered for many organizations and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #416. Due to recent health and safety concerns a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Vincent De Paul Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020