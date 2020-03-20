Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Garven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance A. "Connie" (Fretschel) Garven

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance A. "Connie" (Fretschel) Garven Notice
Constance "Connie" A. Garven (nee Fretschel)

New Berlin - Passed away peacefully March 18, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Clifford. Loving mom of Tom "Clarence", Diane (Rich) Metzger, Don, Michael (Sara), Steve (Mary), Dennis, Chrisy (Randy) Miller and Joanne (Chris) Holentunder. Dear grandma of Kristy, Scott, Jamie Metzger, Nicole (Tommy) Graham, Danielle (Andy) Hartley, Deana (Sean) Loendorf, Mikey, Ryan (Sarah), Monica ( Dan) Kroeger, Luke, Jenna, Jake Miller, Justin (Elise) Holentunder and Tyler Holentunder. Sister of Tommy (Sandy) Fretschel and Irene Karas. Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Connie was an usher at St. Matthias Catholic Church, volunteered for many organizations and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #416. Due to recent health and safety concerns a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Vincent De Paul Society appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline