Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
426 Washington St
Wausau, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
426 Washington St
Wausau, WI
More Obituaries for Constance Dellenbach
1926 - 2019
Constance "Connie" Jane Witter Helke Dellenbach, 93, formerly of Wausau currently of Oregon, WI, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at BeeHive Homes of Oregon.

The funeral service for Connie will be at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Monday. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign the family guestbook at helke.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
