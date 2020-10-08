Constance "Connie" E. DeCora(nee Bailey) passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 85. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Russell. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Katie), the late Jonny, and Jay (Claire). Proud grandmother of Jackson, Mason, Madeline, and Christian. Sister of Cynthia Axelson. Special friend of Kathy Zdroik. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Connie proudly served as the first female bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System.Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 11:30-12:30. Funeral service will be on Thursday at the funeral home at 12:30.