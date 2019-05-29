Services
Constance E. "Connie" Slinger

Slinger, Constance "Connie" E. (Nee Hansen) 97, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1921 in Westfield, WI to Eva and Clayton Hansen. Connie graduated from High School in Milwaukee and married Robert "Bob" Slinger on May 2, 1942. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. Connie is survived by her sister Sandra M. Monday. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, sister & brother-in-law Maxine & Glen Weissenfluh, brother Elwood, brother-in-law, Anthony Monday, niece, Wendy Brendel and great nephew, Erik Monday. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 31 at 11:00am followed by a memorial service at 12:00 noon at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Avenue, Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 300 South Executive Dr. #100, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
