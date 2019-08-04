|
Halbur, Sister Constance SSSF August 1st, 2019. Age 84. Dear sister of Sister Bernadette, Sister Lucina, and Bernard Halbur. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 65 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Wednesday August 7, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 2:30 p.m. at School Sister of St. Francis Cemetery, Campbellsport, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019