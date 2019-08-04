Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
Wake
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
School Sister of St. Francis Cemetery
Campbellsport, WI
Sister Constance Halbur SSSF

Halbur, Sister Constance SSSF August 1st, 2019. Age 84. Dear sister of Sister Bernadette, Sister Lucina, and Bernard Halbur. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 65 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Wednesday August 7, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 2:30 p.m. at School Sister of St. Francis Cemetery, Campbellsport, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
