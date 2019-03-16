Services
Harris, Constance (Nee Petroll) Passed away March 14, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Peter Harris. Loving mother of Christine (Scott) Taylor and John (Margaret) Harris. Dear Yia Yia of Nicole, Joseph and Caroline. Sister of Peter Petroll. She is survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:30PM-6:30PM. Trisagion at 5:30PM at Krause Funeral Home . Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Krause Funeral Home from 9:30 AM to 10AM. Funeral Service to follow at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Annunciation Ladies Philoptochos (C/O Dena Taff 2745 N 117th Place, Wauwatosa, WI 53222) or St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church ( 1425 S 10th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019
