Constance J. Nott



Crescent, IA - Constance J. Nott, age 94, of Crescent, IA., passed away November 12, 2020, in Council Bluffs, IA. Constance was born May 27, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wisc., to the late Nicholas and Edna Graff. She lived most of her life in St. Francis Wisc., before moving to Council Bluffs two years ago. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her son Dennis Nott. Survivors include her husband William E. Nott, of Council Bluffs; daughter Deborah Kraft and husband Henry of Crescent; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Constance will be laid to rest in Good Hope Cemetery, in Milwaukee, at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store