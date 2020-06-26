Constance Lee "Connie" Mullins
Constance Lee "Connie" Mullins (née Matzke), Fox Point
Born in Madison, Wisconsin May 20, 1955. Died peacefully in Milwaukee, Wisconsin June 21, 2020. Connie was 65 years old.
Cherished wife of the late Robert John "Bob" Mullins, with whom she is finally reunited. Mother to Emma and Rose Mullins. Sister to Catherine McClain and Christine Reynolds. Her memory is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is scheduled for her next birthday, May 20, 2021. Service will take place at North Shore Congregational Church in Fox Point.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.