Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH
W220 N6588 Town Line Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH
W220 N6588 Town Line Rd.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Constance R. "Connie" Sather

Constance R. "Connie" Sather Notice
Constance R. "Connie" Sather

Sussex - (nee Pietrykowski) Went Home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 78. Devoted wife of Ronald for 58 years. Cherished mother of Eric, Curtis, Heidi (Richard) Zerillo and Marci (JoAnne Krabbe). Loving grandma of Joshua, Sadie and Tessa. Further survived by 2 brothers, 1sister, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 18 from 4PM-7PM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME-SUSSEX. Additional visitation will take place on Tues., Nov. 19 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH; W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls. Burial will immediately follow Mass at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Connie's name to St. James Church are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
