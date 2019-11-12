|
|
Constance R. "Connie" Sather
Sussex - (nee Pietrykowski) Went Home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 78. Devoted wife of Ronald for 58 years. Cherished mother of Eric, Curtis, Heidi (Richard) Zerillo and Marci (JoAnne Krabbe). Loving grandma of Joshua, Sadie and Tessa. Further survived by 2 brothers, 1sister, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 18 from 4PM-7PM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME-SUSSEX. Additional visitation will take place on Tues., Nov. 19 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH; W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls. Burial will immediately follow Mass at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Connie's name to St. James Church are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019