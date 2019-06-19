Services
Constance V. "Connie" Mundigler

Mundigler "Connie", Constance V. (Nee EMANUELE) Born to Eternal Life June 16, 2019 at the age of 73. Loving wife of the late Tom Mundigler. Beloved mother of Maria (Dan) Jurkowski and Regina (Steve Weiner) Sarnowski. Proud grandma of Joey (Jennifer), Kimberly (Kyle), Kelly (Bill) Bentfield, and Jack and Julia Sarnowski. Great-grandma of Angelina, Treanor, Daniel, and Eddie. Dear sister of Mary Rose Vicini, Sophie Morgan, Joseph (Anita) Emanuele, Louise Guadiana, Richard (Myra) Emanuele, Vince (Anne) Emanuele, Theresa Emanuele, Costi Emanuele Vivian Galarza, John (Greg) Emanuele, Frank (Sheri) Emanuele, and the late Anthony (the late Nancy) Emanuele. Connie is also survived by many cousins, great-uncles, great-aunts, and friends. Special thank you to the Ascension Medical staff. Visitation Friday, June 21st, 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, St. Matthias Catholic Parish, 9306 W. Beloit Rd, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
