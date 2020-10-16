1/1
Constance V. (Schimpff) Vidmar
Constance V. Vidmar

(nee Schimpff)

FRANKLIN - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Age 89 years. Beloved wife of Edward for 71 years. Loving mother of the late Edward G. Vidmar. Dear sister of Dorothy Micale and Donald Schimpff. Sister-in-law of Stanley (Shirley) Vidmar. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, October 19, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home-West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Member of SNPJ Badger Lodge #584, Wehr Nature Center, Slovenian Arts Council, Milwaukee Accordion Club, the Slovenian Retiree and Ballina League. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice appreciated






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
