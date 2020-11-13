Constance Wegmann Fox
Shorewood - Constance Wegmann Fox, of Shorewood, born December 21, 1939, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 80, of renal failure. She is survived by her four children: William (Mark), Jenifer, and Timothy Fox (Faye), and Martha Zeigler (Jeff); her five grandchildren: George, Matthew, and Natalie Fox; Jaxon and Ryder Ziegler; her brothers Norbert, Tad and Thomas Wegmann and the father of her four children, William F Fox, of Fox Point. Preceded in death by her parents, Dr. George and Grace Wegmann of Whitefish Bay, and her brothers William and Peter Wegmann.
Connie attended Saint Monica's Parish Elementary School in Whitefish Bay and Milwaukee Downer Seminary. She attended Vassar College (Poughkeepsie, NY) and received a BS in Economics and Art History from the University of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) in 1978, having returned to college to complete her degree in her thirties, while raising four children.
Marriage and motherhood at a young age and periodic hard battles with mental illness hindered Connie from realizing her full potential, as measured by conventional standards. What she didn't achieve in the laboratory, the worlds of business or travel. she more than made up for with the lasting impact she made on her children, grandchildren, countless friends from many backgrounds and so many others she encountered over her 80 years. Connie's intellectual curiosity, present until the day she died, her indomitable spirit, her generosity and empathy toward the underdog and her unfailing sense of humor, even in her darkest moments, will live on in the memories of everyone she touched in her refreshingly unique way.
Connie was an avid swimmer, golfer, accomplished oil and watercolor painter and a voracious reader. She loved museums, Impressionist art, telling stories (occasionally even embellished), picnics, the Sewing Club, Dr Zhivago, the Pig & Whistle and Karl Ratzsch's. She published a children's book, Corn Pops and Tomato Juice, in the last year of her life. Connie was a creative, beautiful, loving and courageous woman who took on life's challenges with never-ending optimism and perserverance. Her five grandchildren were the light of her life. Her youngest daughter, Martha, unselfishly oversaw Connie's medical care in her last years, with love and devotion.
Internment was private. A remembrance celebration will be held in 2021. As Connie's lifelong unrealized dream was to travel to Paris, her children hope to spread her ashes in the Seine when it is safe to travel. Memorial contributions may be made to Giving Voice to Mental Illness, Inc. www.givingvoicetodepression.com
. Arrangements: Church and Chapel, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI.