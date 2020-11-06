1/1
Constance (Karagunis) Wells
Constance Wells (nee Karagunis)

Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at age 92. Devoted mother of Tracy (Steve) Sorge. Proud Yiayia of Kendra (Bryan), Kelly (Ken), Kory (Anna) and Claire. Great-Yiayia of Jackson, Atlas, and Aayla. Sister of Goldie Helgens. Further survived by additional family and friends. Preceded in death by her son Peter Wells and sister Ann Schlesinger.

Connie was born and raised in Milwaukee. She was a Speech Pathologist for Milwaukee Public Schools.

Visitation at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 9400 W Congress St, Wauwatosa, on Monday, November 9, at 10AM. Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Parkinson's Foundation or Aids Resource.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
