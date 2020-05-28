Cora A. Aultman
Cora A. Aultman

(nee Olson) Passed away May 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Survived by her children, Bob (Mary) Aultman, Bruce (the late Mary) Aultman, Jodie (Jim) Raddatz, Brian (Sharon) Aultman, Regan (Cherie) Aultman, Beth Aultman, Stephanie (Alan) Clements, and Steve (Sandra) Aultman; her twin brother, Roy (Patricia) Olson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Roy and Cora, brother George (Mary), and sister Beda.

Private interment Highland Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
