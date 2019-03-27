|
Kindt, Cora H. (Nee Mouritson) Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 at age 106. She was reunited with her late husband Warren C. Kindt. She is survived by her children, Warren and Terry Kindt; her grandchildren Kelli (Kenny) Athay, Kristin Kindt and Kevin (Tamara Schoof) Kindt; and her great-grandson Greg Malicki. Further survived by additional family and friends. Visitation at MT. HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8633 W Becher St, Milwaukee, on Thursday, March 28, at 10AM. Funeral service at 11AM. Burial at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the church
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019