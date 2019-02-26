Resources
Poll, Coral J. Coral J. Poll, 80, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died February 9th, peaceably in her sleep, loved by those who surrounded her. She was born September 21st, 1938, in Mishawaka, Indiana, the daughter of late John Smith and Clara Kosikowski. She was the oldest of 4 siblings. Married to Marshall Poll, who survives. As a teenager she helped raise her siblings. As a young adult she served tables. She went on to work 18 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Luther Manor. She poured all her love into her husband, child, and grandchildren who will miss her very much. She is survived by her husband, Marshall Poll; her son and daughter-in-law David and Laura Poll; grandchildren Jerry Walloch-Poll, Brandon Poll, and Erin Poll; sister Francine Kosikowski; and brother Lawrence Kosikowski. She was preceded in death by brother Frances (Frank) Kosikowski. Family and friends who knew and loved her are invited to a Memorial Gathering at the University Club of Milwaukee, located at 924 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53202, on Saturday, March 2nd from 1:00-3:00 PM. Eulogy to be given shortly after 1:30 PM followed by an opportunity to share kind words and memories.
