Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Resources
More Obituaries for Corey Kowalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corey B. Kowalski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Corey B. Kowalski Notice
Kowalski, Corey B. Found peace on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 59. Devoted father of Anthony (Aresha) and Alex (Lucy Lor). Also loved by grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives, friends and the mother of his sons, Cynthia Wilhelm. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1 from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 1205 S. 8th St., on Thursday, May 2 at 11 AM. Burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Gone but not forgotten.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now