|
|
Kowalski, Corey B. Found peace on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 59. Devoted father of Anthony (Aresha) and Alex (Lucy Lor). Also loved by grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives, friends and the mother of his sons, Cynthia Wilhelm. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1 from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 1205 S. 8th St., on Thursday, May 2 at 11 AM. Burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Gone but not forgotten.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2019