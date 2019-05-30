Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Resources
More Obituaries for Corey Eggert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corey D. Eggert

Notice Condolences

Corey D. Eggert Notice
Eggert, Corey D. Passed away with his family at his side on May 27, 2019 at age 57. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Check). Proud Pops of Hayden and Logan. Dear brother of Scott (Dan), Dean (Kim), and Ross (Karen). Brother in law of Mike (Judy), Pat (Cindy), John (Patty), EdJr. and Bill (Connie). Dear cousin of Brian (Nancy), also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. Corey was a kind soul who found joy in helping others. Memorial Mass at Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, on Friday, May 31 at 4pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at The Grand Hall at Hoyt Park, 1800 N Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa, at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Brain Cancer Research at www.strainforthebrain.org/. "You will always be a part of our lives."
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline