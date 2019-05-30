|
|
Eggert, Corey D. Passed away with his family at his side on May 27, 2019 at age 57. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Check). Proud Pops of Hayden and Logan. Dear brother of Scott (Dan), Dean (Kim), and Ross (Karen). Brother in law of Mike (Judy), Pat (Cindy), John (Patty), EdJr. and Bill (Connie). Dear cousin of Brian (Nancy), also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. Corey was a kind soul who found joy in helping others. Memorial Mass at Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 6924 W. Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, on Friday, May 31 at 4pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at The Grand Hall at Hoyt Park, 1800 N Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa, at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Brain Cancer Research at www.strainforthebrain.org/. "You will always be a part of our lives."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2019