Duehring, Corey J. Corey J. Duehring passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born March 6, 1990 in Milwaukee. He was an opporational Manager for many years and the last 6 months he worked for Duehring Masonry as a Laborer and was proud to be apart of his brothers company. He loved to help others and would go out of his way for them. He is survived by his parents (Peggy and Daniel), brothers (Channing and Craig), sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. A church service will be held 10-11am April 13th at Crossway Church in Germantown and lunch at Channings house.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019
