Corey Jo Perszyk
Corey Jo Perszyk, "Coco" passed away peacefully at her Mount Pleasant home on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at the age of 54.
Corey was born in Milwaukee to the late Oliver and Geraldine (nee, Kittelman) Perszyk. Always a big sports fan, especially the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed traveling and hanging out with her very close group of friends. She worked for Milwaukee Sportservice (Delaware North) and more recently as a retail manager at the Harley Davidson Museum.
Corey is survived by her husband, Ronald Longely; brother Brent (Jeana) Perszyk; mother and father in law, Cecile and Henry Slaughter. Corey was a loving aunt to niece and nephews Zachary, Emily and Nicholas Perszyk. She is further survived by other relatives, friends and coworkers. She will be missed by the many people she touched.
In keeping with Corey's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in her honor.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Corey's friends for their affectionate care and support. Corey's last Facebook post....Hebrews 12:1 Let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020