|
|
Of Caledonia, Wi. born to Eternal Life on June 24, 2019, age 85. Preceded in death by her husband Robert. Beloved mother of Lisa, Gregg (Emmy), and Jason Bisser. Dear sister of Don Tracy and Shirley Helmer. Dear sister-in-law of Pat Samen and Betty Lewis. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Proud graduate of St Mary's Academy (1951). She enjoyed working in advertising for many years at Community Newspapers in Oak Creek. Many people were the beneficiaries of Corinne's kindness, generosity and self-sacrifice. Visitation Friday June 28, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (3774 E Underwood Ave) from 4 PM with a vigil service at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday June 29, 2019 at BASILICA OF ST JOSAPHAT (2333 So 6th St) at 10 AM. Meet at the church. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. A special thank you to the caregivers at Azura who showed Corinne exceptional compassion and kindness. Memorials to the or Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019