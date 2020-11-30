Corinne D. SirnaMukwonago - (nee Meyhoff). Passed away peacefully in the company of loved ones, at the age of 61. Corinne is survived by her loving husband Bob. Beloved mother of Eric Fails and Tyler Fails. Dear sister of Loretta (Bill) Emanuelson, Bruce (Brenda) Meyhoff, Rebecca (Bob) Wisniewski, and Peggy (Terry) Watts. Further survived by her nieces Shannon (Scott) Gostchock and Tiffany (Dan) Weigand, other relatives and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Saturday December 12, 2020 from 11:30AM until the time of Memorial Service 1:00PM."Believe"