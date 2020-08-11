Corinne Elaine FreseWauwatosa - Corinne Elaine Frese (nee Sullivan) passed into her Lord's loving arms on Sunday, August 9 at the age of 79 years old. Corinne is the dedicated and loving wife of 58 years of Robert E. Frese, nurturing and loving mother of Robert J. Frese (Rebecca) and Kate Bertram (Dan), and proud and doting grandmother of Reese and Stella Bertram. She is further survived by other loving relatives and many, many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents James Sullivan and Leta Grigg.Corinne was born in Milwaukee, graduated from Wauwatosa East in 1958, and served as a legal secretary for a decade prior to discovering career success as "mom". Corinne spent her time focused on raising her son and daughter through volunteering at school and in the community. She never missed her kids' sporting events, and was a scout leader and recess monitor. She was loved by all kids who were welcomed into the Frese home. Her navy-blue station wagon was always full of kids on the way to a new adventure. Surviving and beating Multiple Sclerosis for 46 years, was the backdrop to her focus and tireless efforts of raising two children with strong faith and values. She was a quiet force of love, strength and determination.Corinne and Robert spent their retirement years together in their Wauwatosa home planting their beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, and enjoying all of the fruits of their hard work. She was a kind and loving mother-in-law to Rebecca and Dan and wonderful grandmother to Reese and Stella. She enjoyed beautiful Wisconsin summers, a pretty snowfall, and was particular about her love of all things Irish. No one loved being Irish more than she. She never missed a Milwaukee Irish Fest, and enjoyed the music and shenanigans that being Irish made so fun. She was a diehard Green Bay Packer fan and never missed an opportunity to watch on Sunday. Corinne made deep friendships with so many and was loved by all who met her. She always had an ear to listen and gave great advice even in her own struggles.Her life is best remembered by the complete dedication she gave to her husband whom she spent nearly 60 years together with, as well as, her over running commitment to her faith in God, fierce love for her children, their spouses, and her granddaughters. No woman was a tougher fighter against Multiple Sclerosis than Corinne. While it took many things from her, it did not take what was most important to her. Her strong light will never dim and she is walking, pain-free in Heaven with those who left before her.Visitation Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00am until Time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00pm at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa. Procession to and entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MS Society-Wisconsin Chapter appreciated.