Corliss M. BleekeOak Creek - Corliss M. Bleeke passed away on August 17, 2020 at the age of 91 years. She was born September 22, 1928, in Cedarburg, Wisconsin and was the daughter of Fred and Caroline (nee Rennicke) Sachse.Corliss is survived by her son John and daughter-in-law Marian of Clayton, Missouri, and by her grandchildren, Caroline, Jeremy, and Laura of New York City. She was preceded in death by her son Joel of Chicago (in 1997) and her husband Milton (in 2006).Funeral Services for Corliss will be held at Grace Lutheran Church (8537 S. Pennsylvania Ave) in Oak Creek on Friday, August 21 at 2:00 PM. Relatives and friends may meet the family at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Attendance in the sanctuary will be strictly limited in keeping with CDC pandemic guidelines. An overflow area will allow guests who cannot be accommodated in the sanctuary to listen to the service. The family requires that masks be worn to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Interment will take place at Zur Ruhe Cemetery (N69 W6000 Bridge St) in Cedarburg at 4:00 PM. For more information please see the funeral website.