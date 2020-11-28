Cornelius B. Kallas "Corey"Milwaukee - Passed away to eternal life on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Corey was preceded in death by his parents; Cornelius and Selma, beloved sister-in-law Barbara, and nephew Robert. Corey is survived by his brother Norman, nieces; Patricia, Cheryl and Dawn and life partner Gregory Glomski. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:30 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please visit the funeral home's website for the live stream of the service.