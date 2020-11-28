1/
Cornelius B. "Corey" Kallas
Cornelius B. Kallas "Corey"

Milwaukee - Passed away to eternal life on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Corey was preceded in death by his parents; Cornelius and Selma, beloved sister-in-law Barbara, and nephew Robert. Corey is survived by his brother Norman, nieces; Patricia, Cheryl and Dawn and life partner Gregory Glomski. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:30 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please visit the funeral home's website for the live stream of the service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
