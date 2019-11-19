Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Strobeck Johnson Chapel
1400 Mainstreet
Hopkins, MN 55343
(952) 938-9020
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel St. Joseph's Campus
1310 Mainstreet
Hopkins, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel St. Joseph's Campus
1310 Mainstreet
Hopkins, WI
Hopkins - Cornell "Red" Felix Mikulay, age 97 of Hopkins, passed away peacefully in his sleep November 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Rose Mikulay; siblings, Ceil Misencik, Arnold, and Leonard Mikulay; and daughter-in-law, Emmie Mikulay. Red will be deeply missed by his children, Bob (Susan), Mike (Beth), Tom (Marnie) Mikulay, Mikki Laurel, and Ann Mikulay; grandchildren, Becky, Kate, Mathew (Jordan), Laura, David (Mackie), Claire, and Sam; and great-granddaughter, Penny; brothers-in-law, George and Jon Kummet; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, November 26, at 10 AM with visitation at 9 AM at St. Gabriel the Archangel St. Joseph's Campus, 1310 Mainstreet, Hopkins. Memorials preferred to The Glenn-Hopkins, 901 Feltl Ct., Hopkins, MN, 55343. Red's family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff at The Glenn, especially the memory care staff.



