Corrine A. Zywicki
(nee Berna) Age 67, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 with her husband and children by her side.
Corrine was born on November 15, 1952 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Corrine enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, reading, being outdoors, and taking road trips with friends and loved ones.
Corrine was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Eleanor Berna (nee Herek), and Stepfather Leo Kurszewski.
Corrine is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Dennis Zywicki; son Nathan (Miranda) Zywicki; and daughter Amanda (Christopher) Delfosse, and her four (4) grandchildren.
Corrine was loved and will be remembered by her brother, Ronald (Pauline) Berna, sisters Barbara (Dan) LaPean and Annette (Mark) Houck, as well as extended family members.
A private funeral service and burial will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jerusalem Cemetery in Wales, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Corrine's Life luncheon will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jerusalem Presbyterian Church Music Fund, the American Heart Association
, or the American Diabetes Association
.