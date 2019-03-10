Services
Corrine C. Schroeder Notice
Schroeder, Corrine C. 77, Brillion, passed Sat., March 2, 2019. Survived by children, Nadine (Rick) Duncan, Anita Materi, and Dale (Wendy) Schroeder; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law Roger (Regina) Schmidt, Beverly (Guy) Enockson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by husband, Russell, son-in-law, Alex Materi, parents, Walter and Alma Schmidt, and best friends, Lou Schaefer and Bev Dalecky. Corrine loved life, her family and friends. She wanted them to have happy memories of her. Corrine requested no visitation or funeral. Wieting Funeral Homes of Brillion and Reedsville www.wieting-funeralhome.com 920-756-2102
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
