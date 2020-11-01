Corrine G. Birk
Hales Corners - (nee Bacholl) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, October 31, 2020, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Dear mother of Sandra (Joseph) DeSalvo and Robert (Colleen) Birk. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Heather) Birk, Brenna (Scott) Richter, Lauren (Javier) Campechano, Eric Pucek, David (Vanessa Granado-Duran) Pucek and Dawn (Troy) Schwartz. Sister-in-law of Joyce Bacholl. Also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Retired employee of Sears. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Catholic Faith Community - Hales Corners appreciated.