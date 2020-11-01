1/
Corrine G. Birk
Corrine G. Birk

Hales Corners - (nee Bacholl) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, October 31, 2020, age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Dear mother of Sandra (Joseph) DeSalvo and Robert (Colleen) Birk. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Heather) Birk, Brenna (Scott) Richter, Lauren (Javier) Campechano, Eric Pucek, David (Vanessa Granado-Duran) Pucek and Dawn (Troy) Schwartz. Sister-in-law of Joyce Bacholl. Also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Retired employee of Sears. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Catholic Faith Community - Hales Corners appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
NOV
5
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
