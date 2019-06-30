|
Hojak (Hojczak), Corrine M. (Nee Knoppa) Born to Eternal Life on Fri., June 28, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Bruce (Laurie), Karen Balde and Brian Hojak. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Nathaniel, Rebecca and Zachary. She is further survived by her dear sister Judy Larson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Geraldine. Visitation will be held on Tues. July 2nd from 10AM until the time of the 11 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Divine Providence, 2600 N. Bremen St. Milwaukee. Private interment at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019