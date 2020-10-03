Cory P. RowellPassed away on Sept. 27, 2020 at the age of 37. Cory is survived by his daughter Alissa Puetz, his parents Larry and Vivian (nee Rothgerber), brother Jesse and an abundance of wonderful family and friends.Memorial Gathering Sun. Oct. 11, 2020, from 1pm to 3:30pm all at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave.Cory was a Manager at the Franklin Post Office.Memorials for the family should be sent to Jelacic Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Cory's name to the Blood Center of Wisconsin as that was a charity close to Cory's heart.