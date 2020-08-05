Craig A. KopaczewskiMilwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 at the age 59. Loving son of John "Arnie" Kopaczewski and the late Arlene. Dear brother of Linda (Mike), Shari (Marty), Eileen, Jim (Dawn), Kevin (Lori) and Bryan. He is survived by nieces, great nieces, great nephews, family and friends. Craig was a dedicated employee of Campbell's Soup Supply Company for 33 years and he was avid Chicago sports fan. He will be deeply missed by his faithful companion, Charlie. Funeral Services, Friday, August 7th at the funeral home at 11:30 A.M. Visitation at the funeral home from 9:00 to 11:30 A.M.