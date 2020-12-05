1/
Craig Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Anderson

Passed away at 60 years on Friday, December 4. Craig fought a short, but hard battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dawn (nee Barse) Seaboy. He is survived by his best friend, 'boss lady' and wife of 43 years, Beverly.

Craig is also survived by his sisters Diane and Kristen. Craig leaves behind nieces, cousins, family and friends too numerous to count.

The family wishes everyone to stay safe and healthy and thus have made the decision to have a Memorial gathering for Craig in the spring/early summer. More details to come later.

Please see the Heritage Funeral Home website at https://www.heritagefuneral.com/ for the complete obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved