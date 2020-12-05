Craig Anderson
Passed away at 60 years on Friday, December 4. Craig fought a short, but hard battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dawn (nee Barse) Seaboy. He is survived by his best friend, 'boss lady' and wife of 43 years, Beverly.
Craig is also survived by his sisters Diane and Kristen. Craig leaves behind nieces, cousins, family and friends too numerous to count.
The family wishes everyone to stay safe and healthy and thus have made the decision to have a Memorial gathering for Craig in the spring/early summer. More details to come later.
Please see the Heritage Funeral Home website at https://www.heritagefuneral.com/
for the complete obituary.