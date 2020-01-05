|
Craig Bernhardt
Hubertus - Went home on January 4, 2020 at age 74. Beloved husband of Susie for 47 years. Loving Dad of Becky and Scott. Further survived by other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial at Graceland Cemetery to Follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Best Friends Animal Society or the MACC Fund are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020