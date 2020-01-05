Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Craig Bernhardt Notice
Hubertus - Went home on January 4, 2020 at age 74. Beloved husband of Susie for 47 years. Loving Dad of Becky and Scott. Further survived by other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm. Burial at Graceland Cemetery to Follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Best Friends Animal Society or the MACC Fund are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
