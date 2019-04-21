|
|
Burbey, Craig D. Lost his battle with cancer on April 14, 2019 at the age of 64. He was reunited with his long time partner, Charlene Radke, and his parents Douglas and Catherine Burbey. Craig will be missed by his long time friends from Bay View High School, his Fed Ex co-workers and customers. He was a man of very diverse interests and tastes, he loved reading, movies, sports and was a very gregarious person. Per Craigs wishes he will be cremated and A Celebration of His life will be held on Saturday, April 27th friends may gather anytime between 1:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Franks Power Plant 2800 S. KK Ave.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019