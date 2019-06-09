|
Gones, Craig E. Passed away quietly at home on Saturday June 1, 2019 age 63 years. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Michelson). Dear father of Steven and Bradley (Jessica) Gones. Loving papa of Taylor and Lily. Brother of Diane (Dick) Abram, Lynn (Brian) Sweeney, the late Cheryl Gones, and Chuck Gones. Brother-in-law of Tom (Iris) Michelson and the late Janice (the late Vic) Stern. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private funeral services will be held. Craig was proud to have been retired from GE Health Care after 42 years of service. If so desired memorials to the appreciated
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019