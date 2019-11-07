|
Craig E. Wood
Hartford - Craig E. Wood passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Wessels) for 59 years, loving dad of Kathryn "Kate" Wood and dear brother of Robert (Betty) Wood and Margaret (William) Matthews.
Craig was born in Rossville, Illinois, to Robert and Louise (Ratzesberger) Wood. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois - Champaign-Urbana, where he received his BA, and Northern Illinois, where he received his MBA. Craig was a CPA and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 in Germany.
On his first job in Rockford, Illinois, Craig met Dorothy. Craig then went on to manage four small companies, and worked in accounting and general management in twelve manufacturing companies (five were NYSE listed). These companies were located in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
Craig loved returning to Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany, where he was stationed in the Army, and rode his bike through the Schwäbisch Alps.
Private services will be held at Silver Creek Cemetery in Germany Valley, Illinois.
Memorials may be given to Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc, WI.
The family would like to thank Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc for Craig's care during his stay.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019