Craig Ernest Sowinski
Milwaukee - Died suddenly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Age 58 years. Cherished son of Mary Ann and the late Ernest Sowinski. Loving brother Cindy (Dean) Kennedy and Chris (Jerry) Zortman. Treasured uncle of Dylan and Ethan (fiancée Alyssa) Kennedy; Logan, Abbey and Clayton (fiancée Hannah) Zortman. Dear nephew of Raymond (Nancy) Balcerzak. Further survived by other family members and friends.
Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM. Private inurnment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Craig was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the drums.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019