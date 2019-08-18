|
Moeschberger, Craig Franklin Craig F. Moeschberger, passed away at the age of 67, on Wed., Aug. 14, 2019. He was born on Dec. 28, 1951, in Akron, OH, the son of Glenn and Margaret (Walbeck) Moeschberger. Craig graduated from Hamilton High School, Milwaukee, in 1970, and from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with his engineering degree in 1975. Craig is survived by his wife: Joan; son: Tom (Allison); mother: Margaret; siblings: Kathy (Chuck), Tom (Patricia), and John (Mariann) Moeschberger; nieces and nephews: Michael (Natalie), Johnny, and Julie Moeschberger, and Michael and Sally Bradford; his great nieces and nephew: Makenzie, Claire, and John; his grand dog: Bailey; other relatives and good friends, including a lifelong friend: Don (Deb) Lindstedt. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 pm, on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Fox Valley Humane Association. Wichmann Funeral Home 537 N. Superior Street Appleton, WI 54911 (920)739-1231
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019