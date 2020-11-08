1/
Craig "Bear" Hrdlicka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig "Bear" Hrdlicka

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, November 5, 2020, age 64 years. Loving father of Amy (Eric) Gale. Dear grandfather of Henry Gale. Brother of Jeffrey Hrdlicka. Preceded in death by his parents William and Beatrice Hrdlicka. Also survived by many, many, good friends. Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4-6PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Co-owner of Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Downtown West Allis for 30 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Froedtert Cancer Center, in memory of his dear friends Petey and Roy, appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved