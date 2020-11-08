Craig "Bear" HrdlickaWest Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, November 5, 2020, age 64 years. Loving father of Amy (Eric) Gale. Dear grandfather of Henry Gale. Brother of Jeffrey Hrdlicka. Preceded in death by his parents William and Beatrice Hrdlicka. Also survived by many, many, good friends. Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4-6PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Co-owner of Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Downtown West Allis for 30 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Froedtert Cancer Center, in memory of his dear friends Petey and Roy, appreciated.