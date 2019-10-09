Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
10302 S. 27th St
Oak Creek, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
10302 S. 27th St
Oak Creek, WI
Craig L. Bobo

Craig L. Bobo Notice
Craig L. Bobo

Entered his Heavenly Home on October 8th, 2019 at the age of 73. Cherished husband for 36 years of Dawn (nee Johnson). Previously married to Barbara Neitman. Dear father of Kevin (Becky) Bobo of Owatonna, MN, the late Mark (Wendy) Bobo of Kiel, WI, Amy (Wade) Bobo of Fond du Lac, WI, and the late Karla (William Schwartz) Bobo. Proud grandfather of Nicole, Michael, and Lauren. Son-in-law of Ramona Johnson, of Madison, WI. Brother of David (Kathy) Bobo, Warren (Patty) Bobo, Barbara (William) Kimball, and the late Suzanne (Mike) Bird. Brother-in-law of Dewey (Nina) Johnson. Preceded in death by his parents Amil and Bernice Bobo. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many devoted friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10th, from 4-7pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, and on Friday, October 11th, from 9:30am-10:30am at ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10302 S. 27th St., Oak Creek, with Memorial Service to follow at 10:30am.

Craig graduated from Waterford High School. He worked for UPS for 27 years. He operated the Little Market in the 3rd Ward, where he spent 11 years serving his customers who became dear friends. Craig enjoyed traveling especially in the western states, but the most special place was his cottage in Tomahawk, WI where he was able to hunt and fish for 21 years with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of St. John's Ev Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank Rev. Dale Reckzin and Arthur Kruegel for all the visits and support they gave to Craig throughout his 6 month illness. The family would also like to thank Sylvan Crossings and Legacy Hospice for their outstanding care and attention to Craig in his last month of life, we are so grateful that they attended to him with such love and compassion.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
