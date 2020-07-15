1/1
Craig R. Zentgraf
{ "" }
Craig R. Zentgraf

Franklin - passed away peacefully into the Lord's arms on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Craig is survived by his loving wife of 11 and a half years, Linda "Lynne" Zentgraf; his daughter Elizabeth "Zee" Allender; his sister Hope (David) Kracht-Maulbetsch, his sister/brothers-in-law Laura (Peter) Hashbarger, Paul (Lana) Rozwadowski and David (Karen) Rozwadowski; his nieces and nephews Benjamin (Kaley) Kracht and children, Adam (Rachel) Kracht and children along with many more family and friends. Craig is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Faith Zentgraf; his grandparents Gilbert and Ethel Luebke, Arthur and Edna Zentgraf; his brother-in-law Thomas Kracht and his father-in-law Florian Rozwadowski.

Services for Craig will take place at CrossPoint Church (11000 W Oklahoma Ave, West Allis) on Friday, July 17. Visitation will take place from 9 am until time of service at 11 am with a private family burial at Arlington Cemetery, Milwaukee. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Craig's name to the Alzheimer's Association or to CrossPoint Church would be appreciated. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Autumn Leaves and to Legacy Hospice for the loving and compassionate care shown to Craig and his family.

Lynne would like to express her heartfelt gratitude for her loving and faithful CrossPoint Church family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
CrossPoint Church
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
CrossPoint Church
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
