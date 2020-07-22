I have been a customer of Craig’s (and his father) for many years. I was devastated to read of his passing this morning, My heart goes out to his family, so sorry for your loss. I have never dealt with such an incredible business person. I would call with some minor problem, he’d talk me through a solution or say he’d swing by to fix it, he always did. I had one of those calls with him on Friday the 17th, he called me right back. I have recommended him countless times, he has done systems in my three neighbors this past year and my daughter had scheduled an install for this year. He will truly be missed, such an incredible person, I feel as though I have lost a close friend. Again, so sorry for your loss, certainly way too soon.

Bob Glisch

Friend