Craig V. Coffman
of Brookfield passed away at his home July 19, 2020 at the age of 53. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on June 30, 1967 the son of Morris R. and Sandra L. (nee: Grimmer) Coffman. Craig graduated from UW-Madison in 1989 with a degree in mechanical engineering, then went on to become a master plumber. He was successor to his father as 3rd generation president of Coffman's Rain Jet Lawn Sprinkler Service for the past 21 years.
Lovingly missed by his sons Alex and Daniel Coffman and their mother Anne. Cherished son of Morris R and Sandra L. Coffman, beloved brother of Colleen (Scott) Rechcygl and uncle of Zachary (Kendra) Rechcygl. He will also be missed by his loving companion and girlfriend Mary Smogoleski and his longtime, loyal crew Scott, Austin and Joseph Rechcygl. Further survived by other relatives, many friends and customers.
A memorial service will be planned in the future. Memorials to the charity of the donors choice
.