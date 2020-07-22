1/1
Craig V. Coffman
1967 - 2020
Craig V. Coffman

of Brookfield passed away at his home July 19, 2020 at the age of 53. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on June 30, 1967 the son of Morris R. and Sandra L. (nee: Grimmer) Coffman. Craig graduated from UW-Madison in 1989 with a degree in mechanical engineering, then went on to become a master plumber. He was successor to his father as 3rd generation president of Coffman's Rain Jet Lawn Sprinkler Service for the past 21 years.

Lovingly missed by his sons Alex and Daniel Coffman and their mother Anne. Cherished son of Morris R and Sandra L. Coffman, beloved brother of Colleen (Scott) Rechcygl and uncle of Zachary (Kendra) Rechcygl. He will also be missed by his loving companion and girlfriend Mary Smogoleski and his longtime, loyal crew Scott, Austin and Joseph Rechcygl. Further survived by other relatives, many friends and customers.

A memorial service will be planned in the future. Memorials to the charity of the donors choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Our sympathy to the family and loved ones. As longtime customers we appreciated Craig's professionalism and his warm personality and ready smile.
Kitty Griffin & Family
Kitty Griffin
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to The Coffman family. He was loved by all, and will be deeply missed. Barb and Rog, Bradenton, FL
Barb Ehrgott
Friend
July 23, 2020
I knew Craig as a friend an family friend he was the life of the party prayers to his family an friends fly high Craig
Nick Grota
Friend
July 23, 2020
I have been a customer of Craig’s (and his father) for many years. I was devastated to read of his passing this morning, My heart goes out to his family, so sorry for your loss. I have never dealt with such an incredible business person. I would call with some minor problem, he’d talk me through a solution or say he’d swing by to fix it, he always did. I had one of those calls with him on Friday the 17th, he called me right back. I have recommended him countless times, he has done systems in my three neighbors this past year and my daughter had scheduled an install for this year. He will truly be missed, such an incredible person, I feel as though I have lost a close friend. Again, so sorry for your loss, certainly way too soon.
Bob Glisch
Friend
July 23, 2020
We send our sympathy to Craig’s family. We were customers of Coffman’s Rain Jet Lawn Sprinklers for 35 years. We found Craig and his dad to be extremely proficient and trustworthy. We will remember him and his family in our prayers.
Karl and Peggy Schmitt
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the news.Craig will be missed by all people that knew him. He had a great smile and a warm heart. He loved his family very much. My prayers will continue for his family.
Patrick J Starken
Friend
July 22, 2020
Craig will be deeply missed by all and in particular the local irrigation and landscape industry where he was highly regarded. As a loyal customer myself and our staff got to know Craig well and always appreciated his positive outlook, good nature and unique terminology for his craft! Our condolences go out to the family in this time of loss.
Simon Durocher
Coworker
